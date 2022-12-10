UTEP holds largest Fall commencement for its master’s and doctorate programs

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP is celebrating nearly 2,500 graduates from their bachelor's, master's, and doctorate programs at the Don Haskins Center this weekend. This is the university's largest graduating class for both their master's and doctorate programs, with 590 master's and 81 doctorate graduates.

This year's graduating class lived much of their education through a worldwide pandemic, which graduating senior Christian Campos told ABC-7 created a unique experience where students needed to learn to adapt.

"I think it really showed my versatility skills in being able to be flexible with my learning," said Campos, "You really have to show your persistence and your self motivation."

Campos originally wanted to graduate under business, but Covid-19 as well as his family sparked his interest in the medical field, and he graduated with a Bachelor's in Science in Biological Sciences.

"When Covid happened, I really saw the impact it had on the business world , and I saw how much of a need there was in the medical field," said Campos, who also spoke to how his mother's experience influenced him.

Campos' mother had complications with a surgery when Campos was eight years old that led her to lose her eyesight in her left eye, which he said altered her life in a big way. Because of this, Campos runs a program associated with the nonprofit Prevent Blindness Texas.

Christian Campos and his mother

"We go out to elementary schools, middle schools, and different health cares and clinics in El Paso, and we screen their eyes, provide them with vision coverage."

And Campos' vision health program isn't the only local nonprofit Campos is involved in; two other projects that he said have been very vital are the Road to Care Clinic and the Hola Amigos Clinic, a free clinic for the homeless. Campos said Hola Amigos brings the bridge to providing access to healthcare to those less fortunate a little closer.

Two ceremonies were held Saturday to recognize the Colleges of Health Sciences and Nursing, as well as the Colleges of Engineering and Science, respectively. Two additional ceremonies will be held Sunday for the College of Liberal Arts at 1 p.m. and the Woody L. Hunt College of Business College of Business and the College of Education at 6 p.m.

Tickets are not required for entry, and arena doors open one hour before each ceremony. Livestreams of each event can be watched here.

Free guest parking for each ceremony is available in the perimeter lots off of Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road. Paid parking is available in the Glory Road Parking Garage, which is accessible for individuals with disabilities where there is elevator access.