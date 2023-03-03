Shifts in student enrollment at El Paso school districts leads to funding changes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shift in enrollment at El Paso's biggest school districts is impacting each district's funding.

El Paso Independent School District, the long-time biggest district in El Paso County, has reported a decrease in enrollment.

Meanwhile, Socorro and Canutillo Independent School Districts have each seen a rise in student enrollment.

Funding for school districts is based on the number of students each district has. So, as each district sees its respective increase or decrease in enrollment, it will also see an increase or decrease in funding.