Fire consumes 6,200 acres in the White Mountain Wilderness according to Lincoln Forest Fire Service

LINCOLN COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - A wildfire that has been burning and spreading for several days has consumed 6,213 acres in the White Mountain Wilderness in Lincoln County, New Mexico.

That is about 8 miles north of Ruidoso. More than 470 crews have battle the flames caused after two lightning strikes in the area on May 16.

Incident management team members are working both day and night in the most active parts of the fire where it is safe to engage the blaze, according to the fire service. That is the northeast and southern areas.

The Red Cross shelter is relocating from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds to Capital High School located at 519 Smokey Bear Blvd.

It will continue to offer assistance to those impact by the Blue 2 Wildfire.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds will be used as an evacuation center.