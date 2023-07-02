UTEP invites families to learn about civil engineering at interactive exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Families and members of the community were invited to UTEP's "Building the Borderlands Family Day". An educational event introducing the community to the world of civil engineering.

"The civil engineers that we worked with on putting this exhibit together, were super grateful and super excited because it highlights that here on our borderland's community, we have these high quality programs." Said Evan Lopez, Curator of Education for the Centennial Museum and Chihuahua Desert Gardens.

The exhibit is important as it highlights the 75th anniversary of the UTEP Civil Engineering Department. Those who attended the exhibit had the opportunity to participate in different activity stations which provided experiences on the area of civil engineering.

"When you think of engineering, you think, 'Okay, it's going to be physics, right?' You know, a lot of problem solving. But you don't realize that there is also a lot of interaction with all the people who have similar vision as yours. Creativity is just blooming from left and right." Said Liefo Kone, a civil engineering student present at the interactive exhibit.