Texas awards El Paso ISD $800,000 to reduce carbon footprint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving an $800,000 grant to reduce its carbon footprint. The money comes from the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet Grant Program.

The state government established the program to support local entities as they become more eco-friendly. That includes transitioning to alternative fuel cars. EPISD says it wants to switch out its fleet in order to set an example for the El Paso community.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant, which will propel our efforts to create a more sustainable future for our students and our community,” Oscar Anchondo, EPISD director of transportation, said. “This funding represents a significant step forward in our mission to minimize our carbon footprint and enhance the overall environmental quality of our district.”

This is not the first time the district has improved its footprint. It also recently participated in the Texas Volkswagen Clean Air initiative, which allowed the EPISD bus fleet to transition from diesel to clean natural gas.

Now EPISD is turning its sights on improving its HVAC systems and installing solar energy units at two of its campuses in South El Paso. The district hopes to get a grant to make this happen.