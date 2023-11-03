Skip to Content
Education

NMSU celebrating two new food education, agriculture buildings

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU celebrated the completion of its brand new Food Science, Security, and Safety Center and Animal Nutrition and Feed Manufacturing Facility Friday.

The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES) hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony. NMSU officials and local elected officials attended the event. They toured the new facilities and learned about the expected impact of these new buildings.

"It houses six state-of-the-art laboratories that will support research in functional foods, nutraceuticals, food processing, dairy science, fermentation, minimizing water usage in food production and other areas," the university explained about the Food Center.

The university started building the facilities in 2021 with funding approved by voters in 2018 and 2020.

NMSU is still working on another construction project in the area, which will host biomedical research.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content