NMSU celebrating two new food education, agriculture buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU celebrated the completion of its brand new Food Science, Security, and Safety Center and Animal Nutrition and Feed Manufacturing Facility Friday.

The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES) hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony. NMSU officials and local elected officials attended the event. They toured the new facilities and learned about the expected impact of these new buildings.

"It houses six state-of-the-art laboratories that will support research in functional foods, nutraceuticals, food processing, dairy science, fermentation, minimizing water usage in food production and other areas," the university explained about the Food Center.

The university started building the facilities in 2021 with funding approved by voters in 2018 and 2020.

NMSU is still working on another construction project in the area, which will host biomedical research.