El Paso Independent School District awarded $34.5 million security grant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District has been awarded a $34.6 million grant for school security. The funds come from the Safety and Facilities Enhancement grant, or SAFE.

El Paso ISD is receiving the second-highest amount awarded to a Texas school district, behind only Houston Independent School District. The money will go towards making sure schools within El Paso ISD meet the state-mandated safety standards, as well as the requirements set out by House Bill 3.

"Providing safe, comfortable environments where learners can be inspired and empowered to thrive is paramount to what we do," Manuel Chavira, chief of El Paso ISD Police Services said. "We will be better equipped to secure our facilities because of the opportunities this additional funding source provides.”

The district plans to apply for a second round of funds, which opens in 2024.