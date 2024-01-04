20 UTEP faculty members named to prestigious academic list

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is celebrating 20 current and former faculty members listed among the top 2% most-cited researchers worldwide.

The Stanford-Elsevier ranking gathers information from research literature across academic fields to rank researchers according to the number of citations they have received from fellow academics.

Mark Pederson achieved the highest number of citations among UTEP faculty. Pederson currently serves as chair of the Physics Department in the College of Science.

“Chemical physics, condensed-matter physics and computational physics are dear to me, and I appreciate the validation,” said Pederson. “I am honored by the mention, humbled to be listed among such distinguished colleagues and delighted to work with so many talented and creative next generation UTEP researchers that will someday be on this list.”

You can read UTEP's entire list here:

Thomas Boland, Ph.D., College of Engineering (7,913 citations)

Carlos Cabrera, Ph.D., College of Science (5,825 citations)

Ruey (Kelvin) Cheu, Ph.D., College of Engineering (3,228 citations)

Russell Chianelli, Ph.D., College of Science, retired (6,792 citations)

Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., College of Science (15,512 citations)

Jorge Gardea-Torresdey, Ph.D., College of Science (24,678 citations)

Eli Greenbaum, Ph.D., College of Science (2,448 citations)

William C. Herndon, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, College of Science, deceased (2,030 citations)

Josiah Heyman, Ph.D., College of Liberal Arts (1,449 citations)

Vladik Kreinovich, Ph.D., College of Engineering (3,858 citations)

James Kubicki, Ph.D., College of Science (8,219 citations)

Devesh Misra, Ph.D., College of Engineering (21,596 citations)

Lawrence E. Murr, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, College of Engineering (20,318 citations)

Keith Pannell, Ph.D., College of Science (3,829 citations)

Mark Pederson, Ph.D., College of Science (27,528 citations)

Jose Peralta-Videa, Ph.D., College of Science (16,557 citations)

Chintalapalle Ramana, Ph.D., College of Engineering (6,238 citations)

Raymond C. Rumpf, Ph.D., College of Engineering (1,440 citations)

Douglas Watts, Ph.D., College of Science (8,021 citations)

Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., College of Engineering (13,472 citations)

“UTEP’s standing as a top-tier research institution – both nationally and internationally – is now well cemented, thanks in large part to the work of these dedicated researchers,” said Ahmad Itani, Ph.D., UTEP vice president for research. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all those who earned a place in this prominent ranking.”