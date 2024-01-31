4 YISD high school mariachi bands heading to state competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four Ysleta ISD high school mariachi bands will compete in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival next month.

Mariachi Reyna from Eastwood High School, Mariachi Los Conquistadores from Del Valle High School, Mariachi Los Trovadores from Hanks High School, and Mariachi Estrella from Riverside High School earned a Superior rating Division I rating.

The state competition will happen at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center in Seguin, Texas February 22 to 24.

"Each mariachi group will also receive a 30-minute clinic with a nationally recognized mariachi educator/performer at the conclusion of their performance at the state festival in order to promote musicianship and the artistry of making music," the district explained.