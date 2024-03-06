Skip to Content
Paso Del Norte 2024 scholarship now available

Recipients of the Annabelle and Travis scholarship.
Paso del Norte Community Foundation
Recipients of the Annabelle and Travis scholarship.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paso Del Norte Community Foundation announced their 2024 scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 11 and The Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) encourages students to apply.

Information such as scholarship criteria, timelines, and eligibility for each application can be found on the website. Scholarship opportunities are available for both graduating high school seniors as well as currently enrolled college and university students.

"Scholarship awards will help support the needs of students in their educational endeavors, with awards ranging from $500 to $15,000," a spokesperson with the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation stated.

Find a list of the available scholarships below.

  • Tito’s Way Scholarship
  • Ben Narbuth Kiwanis Club of Horizon City Endowed Scholarship
  • Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship Fund
  • Dale Elizabeth Reed Memorial Scholarship
  • Lorenzo Almanza Dreamer's Scholarship
  • The Nathan W. Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund
  • The Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund

Read more about the details of each scholarship here.

Tyaun Marshburn

