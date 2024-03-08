Skip to Content
Education

Questions remain after Socorro ISD asks TEA to take over district

SISD
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is working to learn what led to Socorro ISD's request for TEA conservators to run the district.

According to the Texas Education Agency's website, a conservatorship may be appointment under specific criteria.

"The education commissioner may appoint a monitor or conservator if a school district or charter school fails to satisfy accreditation criteria, academic performance standards, or financial accountability standards, or on the basis of a special investigation," the exact language written by the TEA states.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees President Michael Najera said that the current budget deficit of $33 million did not influence the board's decision to accept the TEA conservatorship.

ABC-7 learned that there are currently eight ongoing investigations by the TEA within the district of Socorro.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content