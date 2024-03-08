Questions remain after Socorro ISD asks TEA to take over district

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is working to learn what led to Socorro ISD's request for TEA conservators to run the district.

According to the Texas Education Agency's website, a conservatorship may be appointment under specific criteria.

"The education commissioner may appoint a monitor or conservator if a school district or charter school fails to satisfy accreditation criteria, academic performance standards, or financial accountability standards, or on the basis of a special investigation," the exact language written by the TEA states.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees President Michael Najera said that the current budget deficit of $33 million did not influence the board's decision to accept the TEA conservatorship.

ABC-7 learned that there are currently eight ongoing investigations by the TEA within the district of Socorro.