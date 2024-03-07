Skip to Content
Top Stories

Socorro ISD parents, teachers concerned following decision for state to oversee district operations

KVIA
By
Published 11:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees' decision to accept the appointment of a Texas Education Agency conservator, or conservator team, parents and teachers are voicing their concern regarding the decision.

ABC-7 is working to speak with SISD and will bring you reactions from SISD parents and the Socorro's American Federation of Teachers in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content