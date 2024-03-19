Damian Elementary School without water, students being sent home
Update: A spokesperson says students are now being sent home.
CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Canutillo ISD school is without water currently after a water main broke near the campus.
This is happening near Damian Elementary. District administrators say that earlier in the morning they placed the school in a secure safety protocol after a fire broke out near campus. The fire was contained, but officials chose to keep students inside to avoid smoke exposure. They say no one was injured.
Damian Elementary is currently in a SECURE safety protocol in response to a fire near campus. All students and staff are secure. Fire is contained. Staying indoors to avoid smoke.— Canutillo ISD (@CanutilloISD) March 19, 2024
Next, administrators alerted the public to the fact that a water main line malfunctioned, interrupting water service to the school.
They posted on social media saying lunch is being served normally and they are giving out bottled water to students. They are working to fix the issue.
A water main line at Damian was impacted this morning interrupting water service at the school.— Canutillo ISD (@CanutilloISD) March 19, 2024
Lunch is being served as normal. Bottled water is being provided to students. District working on resolving the issue.
