Damian Elementary School without water, students being sent home

Update: A spokesperson says students are now being sent home.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Canutillo ISD school is without water currently after a water main broke near the campus.

This is happening near Damian Elementary. District administrators say that earlier in the morning they placed the school in a secure safety protocol after a fire broke out near campus. The fire was contained, but officials chose to keep students inside to avoid smoke exposure. They say no one was injured.

Next, administrators alerted the public to the fact that a water main line malfunctioned, interrupting water service to the school.

They posted on social media saying lunch is being served normally and they are giving out bottled water to students. They are working to fix the issue.

