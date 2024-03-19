EPISD opening new Montessori program at Dr. Green Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD just named Dr. Green Elementary School as the future home of the district's second Montessori program. The Montessori learning model prioritizes real-world skills development and hands-on learning.

The program will start in the 2024-2025 academic year. The school is located at 5430 Buckley Drive in West El Paso.

Parents can attend an open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the school to learn more. They will get the chance to meet with faculty, administration, and staff, as well as tour the school and get a sneak peak of a model classroom.

Parents can start registering their students in Montessori and other EPISD programs April 1. Students who live in the Dr. Green Elementary School boundary will get priority seating, according to a district spokesperson.

The first EPISD Montessori program opened at Moreno Elementary School. 80 students are currently enrolled in that program.