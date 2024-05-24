Skip to Content
Five Socorro High School students sign with Texas Tech Health El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five Socorro High School Health Profession Academy students signed letters of intent to continue their nursing education at Texas Tech University Health Science Center's Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing today.

This group is the first batch of students to participate in Socorro Independent School District's partnership with Texas Tech Health El Paso. This allows students to immediately attend the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing in the fall. By doing so, students have the chance to graduate with a bachelor's degree in nursing by the time they turn 20 years old.

