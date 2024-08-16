EPISD says all funds for the Gene Roddenberry planetarium were used despite recent audit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A recent audit performed by ESSER lll states "there is a lag in the implementation of the planetarium" the audit went on to say the project only used 12% ($70,000) of the project's $560,000 budget.

Audit documents say some of the causes for the lag are due to miscommunication and misunderstanding in regards to contract approvals and requesting quotes.

ABC-7 spoke to Daniel Vasquez, Fund Development and Education foundation officer for El Paso ISD says the misunderstanding and lag were due to them being behind with the internal timeline they set for themselves.

Tune in to ABC-7 to hear where they are now with the projects.