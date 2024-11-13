Governor Abbott prohibits university tuition increases in Texas for two years

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities today prohibiting them from increasing tuition in the next two years.

Abbott cites inflation and "other economic pressures" as the reason for his letter. In the letter, he explains that he believes public universities must "take every step possible" to ease the burden of paying for higher education on Texas families.

Abbott signed a similar letter prohibiting undergraduate tuition for the past two years as well.

Read the letter in full below: