Governor Abbott prohibits university tuition increases in Texas for two years
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities today prohibiting them from increasing tuition in the next two years.
Abbott cites inflation and "other economic pressures" as the reason for his letter. In the letter, he explains that he believes public universities must "take every step possible" to ease the burden of paying for higher education on Texas families.
Abbott signed a similar letter prohibiting undergraduate tuition for the past two years as well.
Read the letter in full below:
"When inflation and other economic pressures burden household budgets, our public universities must take every step possible to ease the financial burden on our students and their families. Last year, I signed a law that prohibits increasing undergraduate tuition and fees for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 academic years. As this tuition freeze expires, let me be clear: I will not support any tuition increase at any public higher education institution in the upcoming biennium. When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life. I will ensure college affordability remains a top priority for the state as we head into the next legislative session."