UTEP announces new Artificial Intelligence Bachelor’s degree

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning, UTEP announced a new program starting in spring 2025. They are launching a new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence. This program is only the third in the state of Texas.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping our world and UTEP is ahead of the curve,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Higher education has an important role to play in the future of AI. The most important contribution we can make is educating graduates prepared to shape these technologies and make the right decisions about them.”

Salamah Salamah, Ph.D., the chair of UTEP’s Computer Science Department, explained that students who sign up for the new bachelor’s degree will learn to apply artificial intelligence, design new AI techniques and understand the social and ethical implications of the technology.

"Our new degree program will equip UTEP students with cutting-edge knowledge in AI, as well as instill principles that can help them make the right decisions when confronted with the next generation of computing challenges.”

UTEP has an existing AI Master's program, but this new Bachelor's degree will allow students to prepare for the field much earlier than before.