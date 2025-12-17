New EPISD superintendent to make $360,000 a year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Brian Lusk, El Paso Independent School District's newly-selected superintendent, will be making an annual base salary of $360,000.

EPISD named Lusk the new superintendent several months after former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra offered her retirement to the board of trustees.

ABC-7 obtained Lusk's new contract with EPISD. The contract revealed Lusk's annual base salary, along with the various terms of his employment with the district.

Read through Lusk's contract for yourself below:

ABC-7 spoke one-on-one with Lusk when EPISD announced him as the new superintendent. Watch that interview here.

Lusk previously served as a deputy superintendent for Dallas ISD.