New EPISD superintendent to make $360,000 a year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Brian Lusk, El Paso Independent School District's newly-selected superintendent, will be making an annual base salary of $360,000.

EPISD named Lusk the new superintendent several months after former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra offered her retirement to the board of trustees.

ABC-7 obtained Lusk's new contract with EPISD. The contract revealed Lusk's annual base salary, along with the various terms of his employment with the district.

Lusk previously served as a deputy superintendent for Dallas ISD.

