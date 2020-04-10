Skip to Content
El Paso
Published 6:27 pm

Borderland clergy cope with no in-person church services for Easter Sunday

empty church
CNN
Empty rows at Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Seattle, Washington.

EL PASO, Texas --  “It's the first time after 2000 years can you imagine.  The church with persecution and a lot of sickness and illness never stop, for example, having contact with the preacher,” Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat Archimandrite at St. George Orthodox Church said Friday.

The El Paso city-county "stay home" order that now prohibits public gatherings means parishioners celebrating the Easter holiday at church is also prohibited.

"Well, we would of never imagined we would not be gathering in our facilities for Easter," said Pastor Shannon Nieman at the Abundant Living Faith Center.

Some Borderland churches have taken to holding online services, streamaing on their websites or on Facebook.

News

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

