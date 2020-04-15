The Nate-ure Report: Galapagos Tortoises at the El Paso Zoo

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- In the latest installment of "The Nate-ure Report", ABC-7's Nate Ryan meets Ralph and Mr. Potato Head, the Galapagos tortoises at the El Paso Zoo.

Galapagos’ are the largest tortoises in the world. And outside of El Paso, they are only found in...you guessed it...the Galápagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador.

Animal Health is top priority at the zoo, and on Wednesday, 69-year-old Potato Head had a minor procedure to clear some bacteria beneath his shell.

“He is feeling a little bit of pain when he walks and is dragging his feet when he walks," said zookeeper Anna Klaas. "So hopefully this procedure will help him walk normal and be pain free.”

Now it’s tough to operate on an 800 pound tortoise, so veterinary staff had to sedate the big guy before getting started.

“He’s strong these guys are really really strong," added Klaas. "You think that their just tortoises and their slow, but they’re really strong and heavy too and so they could be kicking around."

For reference, vets said these tortoises receive 4 times the anesthetic than would a lion.

When safe, about 6 staffers hoisted Potato Head on his side so vets could get to work.

The procedure was successful thanks to a team effort from the entire zoo staff, ensuring that Mr. Potato Head can go back to entertaining new guests with his buddy Ralph.

Now Ralph is quite the elder statesman himself at 118-years-old, but he has no signs of slowing down.

“We’re hoping Ralph could live at least to 200 because he’s still going strong. He’s 118 and he’s still going strong,” said Klaas.

