Hero Socorro cop pulls child through window of mobile home engulfed in flames

SOCORRO, Texas -- A Socorro police officer rescued a child from a mobile home that had gone up in flames Monday night, pulling the kid to safety through a window.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 450 block of Gohman Street near Homan.

The rescue was witnesses by ABC-7 viewer Chris Marin, who also recorded video if the inferno. (You can watch in the video player at the top of this article.)

The child did not require medical attention after being saved by the officer, whose identity was not immediately available.

An elderly woman who was also in the burning mobile home managed to escape; she was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The raging flames quickly spread, damaging two cars and a neighboring home before about 30 firefighters from Socorro, along with assistance from Horizon, Tribal and Clint, could get it put out.

The mobile home was a complete loss, according to fire officials. They also indicated the cause was not immediately known and would be under investigation.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.