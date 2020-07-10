Scattered outages leave over 1,000 El Pasoans without electricity during Excessive Heat Warning

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- For a second-straight night, power outages plagued some El Paso Electric customers during the hottest stretch of the year to date.

Amid an Excessive Heat Warning with temperatures that remained in the triple-digits after sunset, at least 1,000 El Pasoans found themselves without electricity - and thus lacking refrigerated air or other cooling methods.

El Paso Electric spokesman Javier Camacho confirmed what their outage map reflected on Friday evening, no large clusters - but rather scattered outages throughout the city involving smaller groups that totaled around 1,000.

The utility could not say whether those outages were connected to the heat, and also offered no timetable for when power might be restored.

Numerous callers to ABC-7 expressed frustration over the lack of power on the hottest night of the year.

It was the second night in a row that the utility reported outages. Several thousand found themselves without electrical service on Thursday night in portions of west and far east El Paso. Some got their service restored within an hour, while others didn't see the power come back on until late night.

The cause of those outages also remained under investigation.