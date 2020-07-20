Hero Socorro cop who saved child from burning home honored for bravery

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners on Monday passed a resolution recognizing the bravery and heroism of a Socorro police officer who sprinted into a burning home earlier this month to save a family.

When Officer Joshua Gonzalez arrived at the fire scene and learned that family members were still inside the burning home, he ran in and helped three people get out safely - including an eight-year-old boy.

At Monday's meeting, it was also revealed that Officer Gonzalez gave the child a pair of new football cleats after his favorite sneakers were lost in the fire.

“It was a blessing for me to be able to be there,” the officer said. “It brought tears to me knowing that he just lost everything; he was very excited to just get those cleats, that he really cared about. It touched my heart that on scene when he was crying that all he wanted was his football cleats.”

Officer Gonzalez said he did not expect the recognition because he was just doing his job.