Longtime El Paso County downtown jail employee dies from virus
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Detention Facility has recorded its first death stemming from coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.
The victim was a man in his 70s who was a civilian employee at the downtown jail, said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.
The man died Friday from complications due to Covid-19.
A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the man had worked at the jail for 18 years and was considered to be a "likeable gentleman" by his co-workers.
No further details were provided.
Comments