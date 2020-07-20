Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 5:35 pm

Longtime El Paso County downtown jail employee dies from virus

el-paso-county-detention-facility-jail
KVIA
The El Paso County Detention Facility, also known as the downtown jail.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Detention Facility has recorded its first death stemming from coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.

The victim was a man in his 70s who was a civilian employee at the downtown jail, said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

The man died Friday from complications due to Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the man had worked at the jail for 18 years and was considered to be a "likeable gentleman" by his co-workers.

No further details were provided.

Coronavirus / Crime / Health / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply