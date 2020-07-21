Stinky trash this summer? You’re not alone

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the weather heats up, the trash gets smellier.

El Paso's Environmental Services department reports the odor is a consequence of hot temperatures. The weather allows the waste to decompose faster and produce methane gas, according to Engineering Division Manager Nicholas Ybarra.

"I would equate it to opening a sewer lid and smelling the same thing," Ybarra said. "That smell starts get pretty pungent after awhile if you've never cleaned your can so it does get pretty bad after a while."

Ybarra said the problem occurs naturally and more frequently in the summer months. The problem can be intensified by trash that is not secured in a bag or by recyclables that are not rinsed before being thrown away.

When a trash can starts to produce a foul odor, it does not necessarily mean a new can is needed.

Individuals should clean out their trash can a few times each year, Ybarra said. The washing process should include rinsing the can with a hose or pressure washer and include scrubbing with a dish soap or clear vinegar.

"It is a trash can, so it is bound to get a little stinky, a little messy in there," Ybarra said. "It is just common courtesy that we ask people to clean out their trash cans and make sure they're doing their part to help out their neighborhood."