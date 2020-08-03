El Paso family performs 23 acts of kindness for shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Kneeling on the sidewalk, pants covered in chalk, the Brown family wrote words of encouragement for the residents at the Bartlett Assisted Living Center Monday afternoon.

"We're spreading kindness and making a difference," said Amalie Brown, the oldest of the four kids.

Amalie and her three siblings, Ethan, Adele and Evan, spent the anniversary of the Walmart shooting doing 23 acts of kindness.

"We wanted to honor the Walmart shooting victims," said Evan.

As the Borderland comes together to honor the innocent lives lost Aug. 3, 2019, some El Pasoans are coming together to spread love.

After covering the sidewalk in colorful pictures, the Browns made their way to Albertsons to buy flowers. It was there, they spotted a homeless man.

Evan, the oldest brother, ran up to him and gave him a care package full of water, food, socks and toiletries.

"I think it's wonderful that people can come together," said the homeless man who was headed to Mexico to volunteer.

Then the kids ran inside the store to buy bouquets of flowers.

They handed out a total of four bouquets to strangers with a hand-written card that said "23 acts of kindness in honor of the 23 Walmart victims." On the inside were the words, "You have been RAKED (random acts of kindness), please show kindness to one other person."

A women who received a bouquet was brought to tears, "I was never expecting this, I''m beyond words, I can't say anything."

The kids also made cookies, washed a neighbor's car and did several other acts of kindness throughout the day.