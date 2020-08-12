Fire consumes house in El Paso’s Lower Valley; smoke & flames visible from Loop 375

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire consumed a family home in El Paso's Lower Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy black smoke and flames from the fire could be seen from along Loop 375 near Fonseca and Ascarte Lake.

The blaze destroyed the 3-bedroom house, which the fire department listed as being located at 241 Ben Swain Drive.

The fire was reported about 1:20 p.m. and there was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.