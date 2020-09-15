City of El Paso to fund free childcare through year’s end at YWCA sites

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso on Tuesday evening announced a new partnership with the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region to provide free childcare for families financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the terms of the agreement unveiled Tuesday evening, the YWCA will utilize federal CARES Act grant funding provided to the city to offer childcare and after-school services for children ages 12 and under through December.

City officials said the free services will be available for essential employees and stressed families that reside in El Paso, but priority will be given to city workers.

To qualify, El Paso families must meet these two key criteria:

Income is at or below 120% the Area Median Income (about $63,000 a year for a family of 4).

Able to certify loss of income or economic impact directly related to Covid-19.

YWCA officials said their organization will also provide transportation, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning/disinfecting supplies to ensure that all childcare sites are operating safely.

For more information, eligible parents can contact the YWCA Childcare Service at (915) 519-0000.