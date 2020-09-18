Borderland agencies turn to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to help feed struggling families during pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- As families continue to struggle with the economic impact of the pandemic, local food pantries, schools, churches and other organizations are turning to one place to keep up with the increased demand for food.

They are turning to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.

St. Luke Catholic Church in west El Paso has been working with the food bank since 2017.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger serves as the distribution hub for more than 132 partner agencies and programs, including pantries, schools, soup kitchens, shelters and churches like St. Luke.

The church once provided food to about 125 families a month, said Jose Antonio Mireles, with Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul.

Now the church is providing food to about 600 families, thanks to the help of about 45 volunteers.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Albertsons and ABC-7 have joined forces this month. You can donate at the pin pad in stores while shopping. Just $1 can provide seven meals to the community.