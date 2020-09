El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a go-cart crash in far east El Paso County on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the desert near the 14300 block of Armando Silva Drive.

The EPSCO said two people were flown to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.