Pedestrian seriously injured in east El Paso hit and run
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a car in east El Paso.
Police said in a tweet that it was a hit and run.
Fire department dispatchers confirmed the victim suffered serious injuries as a result of being struck.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 13200 block of Gateway West, near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.
The crash affected traffic for a while, but the scene was cleared within 30 minutes.
Comments