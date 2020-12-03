Pedestrian seriously injured in east El Paso hit and run

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a car in east El Paso.

Police said in a tweet that it was a hit and run.

Fire department dispatchers confirmed the victim suffered serious injuries as a result of being struck.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 13200 block of Gateway West, near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.

The crash affected traffic for a while, but the scene was cleared within 30 minutes.