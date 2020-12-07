Christmas movies to be shown almost every night at El Paso County Coliseum

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – In the spirit of the holiday season, Christmas movies are being shown at the El Paso County Coliseum, pandemic style.

The Mistletoe Movies series will be held as a drive-in event and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health guidelines will be enforced.

"We're showing movies every night to kind of get the El Paso community back in the holiday spirit," said Beau Bagley, vice president for sports tourism & events at at the El Paso Sports Commission. "It's been a tough 2020, so we wanted to provide something fun and safe for all El Pasoans this winter.

The schedule for Mistletoe Movies is as follows.

Friday, Dec. 4: Polar Express, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Jingle All the Way, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6: The Santa Clause, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Home Alone, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Die Hard, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Bad Santa, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11: Gremlins, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14: Home Alone 2, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: A Christmas Carol, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Edward Scissorhands, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17: The Nightmare Before Christmas, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18: Office Christmas Party, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15pm

Saturday, Dec. 19: Elf, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission and are available at universe.com.

For more information, you can call the El Paso County Coliseum box office at (915) 533-9899.