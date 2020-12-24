‘Vaccine has been a real boost’: Weekly Check-in with TTUHSC’s Dr. Michelson

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA): ABC-7 is revamping its weekly check-in segment with a doctor on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Every week, anchor Mauricio Casillas will speak to Dr. Edward Michelson. Dr. Michelson is the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Here's the Q&A for Dec. 24:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Edward Michelson (Chairman, Dept. of Emergency medicine TTUHSC ): “Probably the highlight was receiving my Covid-19 vaccine. I’m really delighted to have that. I think it’s going to help not only me, but also my colleagues stay well so that we can take care of everyone else.”

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Michelson: "We're actually under 500 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals today. We're in the 450-460 range. By comparison, on November 12, we were at 1,148. We've dropped from 1,148 to under 500."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Michelson: "Think about Christmas of 2021. Hopefully by then, we will all be vaccinated and be able to have a normal Christmas. For 2020, we have to keep to ourselves, keep to just our own family units. Avoid getting together in big groups."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Michelson: "The image of this past week really is the start of the vaccinations. Seeing the joy in the faces of so many providers who have done everything they can to protect themselves from getting infected, and then the reward really is getting the vaccine."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Michelson: "My prediction for next week is we'll continue to see further reduction in the numbers of patients in the hospital. I'm cautious about Christmas. If we see an increase in cases, it'll probably be at the beginning of the new year."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Michelson: "The vaccine has been a real boost. It's been a real shot in the arm in more ways than one to help us lift our spirits and feel better about the coming new year.

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Michelson: "My message to the Borderland is thank you for everything you've been doing to make our cases go down. Please keep doing it."