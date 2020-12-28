El Paso surpasses 1,400 coronavirus deaths; woman in her 30s among latest fatalities

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 1,400 Monday morning, marking a grim milestone nearly 10 months since the pandemic began.

The local health department reported 28 new virus-related deaths. Health officials said the deaths occurred during a five month span. The victims were identified as:

1 female in her 30s

3 females in their 40s

2 males in their 40s

1 female in her 50s

5 males in their 60s

4 females in their 60s

3 females in their 70s

2 males in their 70s

4 males in their 80s

3 females in their 80s

That brought the county's pandemic death total to 1,425.

There were also 226 new virus cases reported, with five delayed positives, as the number of active infections among El Pasoans stood at 35,122 .

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.