Paso Del Norte bridge shut down overnight after group of migrants attempts to cross over

El Paso

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Customs and Border Protection officers closed down the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso late Tuesday night.

According to TV Azteca in Juarez, a large group of Cuban immigrants attempted to cross over on foot.

International bridge cameras showed CBP officers blocking the pedestrian walkway.

ABC-7 reached out to CBP gather more information, but we have yet to hear back.

The bridge remains closed for vehicles, but pedestrians coming from Mexico to El Paso for work, are allowed to cross over.