Caught on video: Upper Valley brush fire smoke, flames seen for miles

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An Upper Valley brush fire on Thursday afternoon sent thick smoke and flames into the sky that could be seen for miles, from Santa Teresa to UTEP, and was visible to motorists traveling on Interstate 10.

It was unknown what sparked the 3 p.m. fire along the 4900 block of Vista Grande near the intersection of Mesa and Doniphan.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out in about a half hour.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.