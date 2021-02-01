Ascarate Golf Course to reopen Friday after months-long shutdown

El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS – Ascarate Golf Course will be reopening to the public on Friday after being shut down for months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

El Paso County Commissioner's Court agreed Monday to open back up the course at Ascarate Park after hearing reports of declining hospitalization rates.

The course will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, according a press release from the county.

Commissioner Carlos Leon said “it’s a good time to do it” and noted that an outdoor golf course is far safer than going to indoor recreational venues.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego noted that other golf courses in the area are open and said that the county-run course “provides a positive outlet” for people want to get outdoors.

The golf course was closed in late October as part of the judge's response to a late fall surge of Covid-19 cases.

Beginning this Saturday, Ascarate Park will begin charging a gate fee of $2 per car on weekends.

Ascarate Park will continue to allow the use of walking/biking trails and fishing. However, the use of handball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, and pools remain prohibited.

"I know that folks have been eager for the golf course to re-open," said Commissioner David Stout, whose district includes the golf course. "The Commissioners Court has been consistent in wanting to walk the walk and talk the talk and serve as an example for our community and demonstrating that we must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus."

"Now, thankfully, hospitalizations have dropped a bit and positivity rates continue to fall," Stout said. "We must continue taking care of ourselves and each other by masking up, maintaining social distance and practicing good hygiene," Stout added.