CDC order requiring masks on public transit garners support from El Pasoans

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a new order that takes effect Tuesday requiring all passengers and employees on public transportation to wear a mask.

CDC spokesman Jason McDonald told ABC-7 that the federal government intends to enforce the directive.

"CDC strongly encourages and anticipates wide-spread voluntary compliance as well as support from other federal agencies in enforcing this order to the extent permitted by law and consistent with President Biden's Executive Order of January 21, 2021. CDC will be assisted with implementation by other federal partners, including DHS (Homeland Security) and DOT (Dept. of Transportation)," he wrote in an email

Robert Dominguez, Sun Metro's superintendent of operations, told ABC-7 there has not generally been a compliance problem with an existing city mask order among those utilizing the El Paso bus system.

If we have a problem with a rider, Dominguez said, "if it becomes really contentious then obviously we may request law enforcement to step in for us."

Jose Perez, an El Paso cab driver, told ABC-7 that passengers being required to wear masks "is very very important."

"Can you see me? I got two masks. I think it's the best way to protect me with this pandemic," he explained.