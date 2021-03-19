El Paso Zoo’s beloved elephant ‘Juno’ dies after cancer battle

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Zoo’s beloved 53-year-old Asian elephant, Juno, has died after a more than 4-year battle with a rare occurrence of breast cancer, officials announced Friday.

"Her strength and bravery were only matched by the tremendous love we all have for her," the zoo tweeted.

Officials said in a statement that "Juno's health took a sudden turn for the worse (this week). She stopped eating, drinking, and her pain medication ceased having an effect."

The elephant was diagnosed in 2016 with breast cancer and underwent a series of chemotherapy and other treatments. Most recently, she had surgery this past November to remove a malignant tumor in her right mammary gland, but zoo officials said the cancer had returned and began growing at an alarming rate.

The zoo said Friday that Juno was euthanized by veterinarians. She was one of just two Asian elephants at the zoo.

Officials have previously noted that Juno had the only known case of breast cancer in an elephant. In addition, zoologists indicated the world's largest land mammals generally aren't diagnosed with any form of cancer.

