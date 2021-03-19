Far east El Paso toddler clings to life in hospital as deputies investigate injuries
EL PASO, Texas -- Sheriff's deputies were investigating how a far east El Paso toddler became seriously injured and required hospitalization Friday evening.
Deputies said they responded to a call about an injured person just before 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Branell Lane and found a toddler suffering from what they described as "life-threatening injuries."
Authorities didn't elaborate on those injuries, but said the young child was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
No further details were immediately available from sheriff's officials.
Comments