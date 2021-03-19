Far east El Paso toddler clings to life in hospital as deputies investigate injuries

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Sheriff's deputies were investigating how a far east El Paso toddler became seriously injured and required hospitalization Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to a call about an injured person just before 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Branell Lane and found a toddler suffering from what they described as "life-threatening injuries."

Authorities didn't elaborate on those injuries, but said the young child was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available from sheriff's officials.