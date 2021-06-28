Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:14 PM

Woman dies after being swept down Franklin Mountains by water

Firefighters at the scene of a search and rescue effort in the Franklin Mountains.
KVIA
Firefighters at the scene of a search and rescue effort in the Franklin Mountains.

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was found dead by El Paso Fire Department search and rescue crews Monday evening in the Franklin Mountains following heavy rainfall across the region..

Authorities said the woman was reportedly swept away by rainwater running down the mountain.

The area where the body recovery occurred was in the 1000 block of Thunderbird.

No further details were immediately available.

Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content