Woman dies after being swept down Franklin Mountains by water
EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was found dead by El Paso Fire Department search and rescue crews Monday evening in the Franklin Mountains following heavy rainfall across the region..
Authorities said the woman was reportedly swept away by rainwater running down the mountain.
The area where the body recovery occurred was in the 1000 block of Thunderbird.
No further details were immediately available.
What the hell was she doing in this storm on that mountain?
Be sure to send her the rescue bill.