El Paso
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

Body of man in his 30s pulled from Rio Grande in Lower Valley

Fire crews at the scene where they recovered a body from the river near the border.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- A man's body was pulled by firefighters from the Rio Grande along the border in the Lower Valley on Monday afternoon.

El Paso Fire Department divers retrieved the body after it was spotted floating on the northside of the river by U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

The stretch of river where the body discovery occurred was near Cesar Chavez and Fonseca streets.

Authorities said the drowning victim appeared to be in his early to mid 30s and his body was believed to have been in the water for a couple of days.

Jim Parker

