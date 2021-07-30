Jefferson students plant 23 trees in honor of Aug. 3 victims

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Jefferson High School students and faculty planted 23 trees on Friday to remember the lives lost in the Aug. 3, 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting.

Student athletes and alums planted the trees south of their football field in honor of the victims.

While 22 of the trees were identical, the 23rd is different because it is in memory of Arturo Benavidez, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and a Jefferson graduate.

"The significance of the 23 trees obviously are the victims of August 3rd, but there is one particular tree that's different and that's the Redwood Ash," explained head football coach Tony Martinez. "It's going to be on the 50-yard line and that commemorates our Jefferson grad, Mr. Arturo Benavidez, who tragically died that day."

Alumni groups donated funds to buy the commemorative trees, which they said will also help beautify the school campus.