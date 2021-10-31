City of El Paso hosting free Halloween carnivals, offers safety tips

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host free Halloween Carnivals at numerous recreation centers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The free and fun events for kids will feature jumping balloons, carnival games, interactive games, candy and trick-or-treating. Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed in their costumes to participate in a costume contest.

Halloween Carnivals will be held at the following locations:

· Chamizal Community Center, 2101 Cypress Ave

· Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg

· Gary del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood

· Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

· Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

· The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall

· Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.

· Valle Bajo Community Center, 7480 Alameda Ave.

· Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem St.

More information on the Halloween Carnivals, can be found by visiting the Parks and Recreation Department website at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.

Meantime, The El Paso Department of Public Health reminds children and parents to take precautions while out celebrating Halloween.

The El Paso City-County Health Authority did not issue any restrictions this year for Halloween, however officials strongly recommend individuals continue practicing safety measures to avoid unnecessary exposure to Covid-19.

The following precautions are recommended:

· Children and parents are reminded to continue practice social distancing, wash their hands and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, as precautions to guard against Covid-19.

· Smaller gatherings are safer.

· Outdoor events are recommended over indoor events.

· For large events, face masks are strongly recommended.

· Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted houses are allowed, but all encouraged to follow health standards.

· Door-to-door trick or treating is allowed this year, and children are recommended to wash their hands before eating their candy.

The complete health department guidance for Halloween can be found online at EPStrong.org.