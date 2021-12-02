6 passengers suffer possible carbon monoxide poisoning prompting emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown.

The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to gate B-10. An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed several passengers taken off the plane by stretchers and loaded into ambulances; in all, six people were being treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The flight originated in Las Vegas and was headed to San Antonio after being delayed 30 minutes for a fuel line to be fixed, according to passengers. Those passengers told ABC-7 that they smelled strong chemical fumes midway through the flight, which prompted the emergency landing in El Paso.

Firefighters set up a command post on the eastside of the terminal; at least a half-dozen rescue squads responded to the scene. Hazardous material crews made entry to the plane with monitors to examine the air quality situation.

No further details were immediately available.