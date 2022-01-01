Meet El Paso’s New Year’s baby – a boy born at 12:02 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas -- Meet El Paso's New Year's baby: It’s a boy!

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus delivered the first baby of 2022 at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

A hospital spokesman said Kaleth Lopez weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 19.25 inches long at birth.

The proud parents were mother Jasmin Arras and father Julian Lopez, who the spokesman said "were thrilled to welcome their third son and are excited for Kaleth to meet his two big brothers."

The hospital indicated that both mom and baby were doing well.

"Baby Kaleth is already proving he is a great eater and nap taker," the spokesman added.