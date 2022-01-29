Fiery west El Paso crash sends several to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas - At least five were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in west El Paso.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at Spur 1966 and Paisano.

First responders told ABC-7 one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures, two people were taken with minor injuries and at least two others were being treated on the scene.

Officials with the fire department also confirmed to ABC-7 that one car caught fire during the crash.