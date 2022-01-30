Firefighters rescue injured hiker from Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters performed a mountain rescue Sunday morning after a hiker sustained serious injuries to her leg and head.

Units responded to the west side of the Franklin Mountains half a mile south of Loop 375 between mile markers 17 and 18, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso fire department.

The spokesperson said the firefighters found a group of four hikers. One of them, a women in her 50s, had serious injuries to her leg and head.

Firefighters carried her off the mountain by helicopter. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.