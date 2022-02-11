El Paso Animal Services turns to traveling veterinarians, inmates during shortage

EL PASO, Texas – Facing a shortage of workers, El Paso Animal Services seeks relief for the shelter's surgical needs and basic animal care. One source of help is coming from an unconventional source - low-risk inmates.

According to animal services, there are as many as 25 city-wide vacancies in veterinary care, with three at their shelter.

Starting this week, two Texas-licensed relief veterinarians from Kansas City, Missouri, will provide surgical capabilities for the shelter.

"We are excited about this opportunity this brings because beyond providing over 100 spay or neuter surgeries this mean more than 100 pets will be able to find a forever home sooner, and our rescue partners will also be able to benefit from saving pets that are immediately ready for adoption," said Ramon Herrera, Animal Services Interim Director.

Herrera says low-risk inmates will be helping at the shelter with basic needs like walking dogs. That will allow staff to clean and disinfect the dog's space and provide human interaction for the animals.

Another visiting veterinarian from the Central Texas region is expected to arrive in late February.